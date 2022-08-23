Watch Now

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

Positively the Heartland: Former Nebraska diving champ with MS gets back on the board for 1st time in decades

Coach Stice inspires her student-athletes at Papillion La Vista High School
In the 90s, she was Jodi Janssen: star diver from Papillion and first Nebraskan to win State four years in a row.
Posted at 7:48 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 20:48:19-04

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — In the 90s, she was Jodi Janssen: star diver from Papillion and first Nebraskan to win State four years in a row.

Today, she's Coach Stice: entering her second season at the helm of her alma mater.

Stice's life has taken a few turns in the time in between.

She earned a scholarship to dive at Texas A&M. Then, the year after she graduated, everything changed.

"My feet went numb, my legs went numb. And I was walking on a pool deck of all places and didn't notice it was hot," Stice recalled.

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Stice could no longer dive, until last month. She said she wanted to do it for herself. Family and friends watched on.

"Maybe it's something we can do on a daily basis. And not pay any attention to it. To her, doing it after all these years, and all the doctors' appointments and treatments and everything else that she's had. Just watching her go up that three-meter board. Just watching her go up that ladder, it brought concerns to everybody I think," said friend Russ Zeeb.

Stice herself was concerned — for a moment.

"I was very nervous. And then, in my brain, I went back to 1998," she said.

That was her last dive, and there she stood, 23 years later.

"It was amazing," she beamed.

Stice's perseverance inspires her divers as team parent Anna Serman explained.

"They have practice at six o'clock in the morning. And (Lily's) like, 'If Jodi's up, Mom, and she can get up this early and move her body, there's no excuse why I can't.'"

"MS has taught me a lot," Stice shared.

"I think of it as a blessing because I never know what the day's going to bring, but I know the day's going to be great. And it's all about your mind, body and how you react to it."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information