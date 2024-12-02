Watch Now

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

Positively the Heartland: Holiday memories, sentiments and flavors (including two of Memaw's recipes)

Spend time in the kitchen with Mary Nelson and her mom, Ruth, as they share holiday memories and make a cheeseball the 'size of a head of cabbage.'
Spend time in the kitchen with Mary Nelson and her mom, Ruth, as they share holiday memories and make a cheeseball the 'size of a head of cabbage.'
Posted
and last updated

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — At the holidays, we're compelled to share memories. Which, for Mary Nelson, only get richer with time. Similar to the flavors which help define the season.

Joined by her mother, Ruth, they made Memaw's cheese ball. The recipe is thin on detail, and could be halved entirely to make it more manageable. The following is how it was published.

Cheese Ball II

2 8-ounce pkgs. cream cheese, softened
1 large can crushed pineapple (completely drained)
1 green sweet pepper, chopped fine
1 onion, chopped fine

Mix all ingredients; roll in ball. Roll ball in pecan chips. Refrigerate.

- Mary Stuart Nelson

Mary also wanted to share another shortcut-style recipe. This cake is just as well received during the holiday season as a summertime get together.

Mandarin Orange Cake

1 box butter cake mix (yellow)
3 eggs
1 can mandarin oranges, undrained
1/2 cup vegetable oil

Mix all and beat well. Pour into flat cake pan, which has been greased and floured. Bake at 350 degrees until well done. Cool and ice.

Icing:

1 cup crushed pineapple
1 8-ounce pkg. cream cheese
1 box instant vanilla pudding
1 9-ounce container Cool Whip

Mix and beat. Spread on cake. Keep refrigerated. Very good! (Memaw's words)

- Mary Stuart Nelson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Resources and Information Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information