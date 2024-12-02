Positively the Heartland: Holiday memories, sentiments and flavors (including two of Memaw's recipes)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — At the holidays, we're compelled to share memories. Which, for Mary Nelson, only get richer with time. Similar to the flavors which help define the season.

Joined by her mother, Ruth, they made Memaw's cheese ball. The recipe is thin on detail, and could be halved entirely to make it more manageable. The following is how it was published.

Cheese Ball II

2 8-ounce pkgs. cream cheese, softened

1 large can crushed pineapple (completely drained)

1 green sweet pepper, chopped fine

1 onion, chopped fine

Mix all ingredients; roll in ball. Roll ball in pecan chips. Refrigerate.

- Mary Stuart Nelson

Mary also wanted to share another shortcut-style recipe. This cake is just as well received during the holiday season as a summertime get together.

Mandarin Orange Cake

1 box butter cake mix (yellow)

3 eggs

1 can mandarin oranges, undrained

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Mix all and beat well. Pour into flat cake pan, which has been greased and floured. Bake at 350 degrees until well done. Cool and ice.

Icing:

1 cup crushed pineapple

1 8-ounce pkg. cream cheese

1 box instant vanilla pudding

1 9-ounce container Cool Whip

Mix and beat. Spread on cake. Keep refrigerated. Very good! (Memaw's words)

- Mary Stuart Nelson

