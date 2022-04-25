Positively the Heartland: Innovative Omaha couple redesign the American-made furniture market

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A home makeover show pioneer, Roger Hazard starred in the first-ever real estate-related reality program, Sell This House, which debuted on A&E in 2003.

"When it was pitched to HGTV originally," Hazard said, "The president of HGTV told me, 'no one will watch a show about real estate.' "

Yet, they did. Sell This House ran for nine seasons.

Hazard's bold style, which helped define the show, is now on display in Omaha. He and his husband and business partner, Chris Stout-Hazard, opened their Dundee showroom in December.

"We're all about custom, we're all about making it interesting and really encapsulating somebody's personality," described Stout-Hazard.

He grew up in Omaha, but it was Hazard who pushed him to move to the area after having lived in larger cities. They both saw the potential to grow ROGER+CHRIS here.

With a focus on furniture, the company produced about 3,000 pieces last year, and recently purchased a second factory to meet demand. If it bears the ROGER+CHRIS name, it's American-made.

Understanding customers could benefit from experiencing furniture beyond the conventional few minutes they might sit on a couch, for example, Roger and Chris are currently designing a 'living catalog' in Aksarben. It's believed to be a first-of-its-kind.

"It would be a house that you could do a short stay in and live on our furniture," Hazard said.

Their real estate partner, Aubrey Hess, showed 3 News Now some of the signature touches that will complete the design including custom wallpaper inspired by Omaha, and football helmets to be used in a light fixture.

"Not sure who does that, but it's going to be great," Hess predicted.

Omaha is home to their first "living catalog," but the team would like to open more in other cities.

To connect, visit Roger + Chris | ROGER + CHRIS (rogerandchris.com).

