Positively the Heartland: Local athlete set to play in 4th Paralympic games

Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 11:18:40-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A local athlete has done just about everything you could possibly achieve in a sport.

For most of the last year, Josh Turek has been tearing up the nets at the YMCA in Council Bluffs, preparing for something much more than a pickup game at the gym.

Now, he prepares to represent his country at the Paralympic Games for the fourth and final time of his career.

The Paralympic Games get started on Aug. 24th.

3 News Now reporter Zach Williamson shares his story in Tuesday's Positively the Heartland.

