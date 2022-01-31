Watch

Positively the Heartland: Longtime Open Door Mission volunteer provides haircuts for those in need

Posted at 9:52 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 10:52:00-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Open Door Mission (ODM) has served the metro for 67 years. To help combat homelessness and poverty, it developed three different outreach centers.

Those centers provide food, clothing, and household items for those in need living paycheck to paycheck.

On Thursday, there's another special service provided.

For more than a decade, they've been able to count on an Omaha woman named Hyeyong Watson who has used her hair styling talents to make a difference for those in need at ODM's Timberlake Outreach Center.

