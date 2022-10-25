Positively the Heartland: Omaha Central music teacher honored in Nashville for excellence and impact

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sara Cowan is an excellent teacher. Her students at Central High School feel that way, as does the CMA Foundation which named Cowan one of its 30 Music Teachers of Excellence via a nationwide contest.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this award and to be recognized as a music educator. I'm just so humbled and honored," Cowan said at a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., hosted by Country Music Hall of Fame member Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn.

Before she left for the event, 3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson visited Cowan's class, where the CHS Singers — one of several choirs at the school — rehearsed for an upcoming showcase.

"Since I was a little kid, I've been wanting to get into choir," Daniel Kuncl, a junior, shared.

"And I always had a vision of how it was going to be, and with Mrs. Cowan, it's exactly how I always thought it'd (be)."

Pretzel Urwin, a senior, explained, "(Mrs. Cowan) is honestly the person I feel comfortable going to if I ever have any struggles. She's like a mentor. She means so much to me."

Cowan sat nearby as students spoke about her; she was clearly moved.

"We've been through a lot together — through COVID, as you can imagine," she reflected. "Part of me was worried that a lot of those really passionate students would kind of lose that spark because I couldn't give them the choir experience they deserved for those years. To hear them now, just reflecting on their experience is really powerful and special."

Through the CMA Foundation, Cowan received a grant to use toward professional development, as well as her program at Central.

"I would like to commission music for my choirs. You know, be one of the first choirs to perform a new piece and interact with that composer. So, we're going to be commissioning some work and primarily focus on women composers and composers of color."

Music Teachers of Excellence are selected based on their dedication to music education and impact on the school community through music.

