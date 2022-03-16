Positively the Heartland: Omaha man owns what's believed to be the talisman of Napoleon Bonaparte

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Luck and love. An emperor and a secret society. Golf and eBay.

The story of how a local man, Randy Jensen, came to own what's believed to be the Talisman of Napoleon Bonaparte, has it all.

Traded for a set of PING golf clubs 17 years ago, and valued today at $250 million, the relic's next chapter will be written soon as it's currently on auction in Florida: Talisman of Napoleon Bonaparte - Auction Company of America.

It hasn't been authenticated through conventional provenance, but Jensen has relied on experts in gemology, mathematics, history, and law to help provide analysis. Learn about the 27 factors they considered through the website on Napoleon's talisman.

3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson sat down with Jensen to hear how the talisman came into his life and what he's learned about it since.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

