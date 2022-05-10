Positively the Heartland: Omaha teens HATCH successful business that grew out of classwork

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On a cool May morning, as other 18-year-olds are buttoning up their senior year, two Omaha teens are hard at work with TnT Pro Services.

Tyler Spady and Tyler Godinez aren't employed by someone else. It's their lawn care business, which they started in 2020. Today, their customer roster is in the triple digits.

"The satisfaction of taking care of people. Having their property look pristine all the time. It's a satisfactory feeling," Spady said.

Godinez added, "People don't always expect a high schooler to live up to the standards of a huge company that has a good reputation."

The teens gained valuable knowledge at Westside High School. There, business teachers and business leaders support HATCH, a program described as an entrepreneurial ecosystem. Students learn to dream big, take risks, make connections — and even form limited liability companies, or LLCs.

Spady and Godinez graduated early with a focus on working full-time. They have one other full-time employee and several part-time employees.

They hope to purchase land soon and begin growing trees to open their own nursery, and eventually, become one of the largest operations of their kind in the Midwest.

