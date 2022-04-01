Watch

POSITIVELY THE HEARTLAND: Omaha's ambassadors help the city make a great first impression

Volunteer ambassadors assist thousands of visitors annually
Posted at 3:49 PM, Apr 01, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Each year, roughly 20,000 people come through the Omaha Visitors Center.

Volunteers, known as Ambassadors, are responsible for making the sort of impression that encourages visitors to explore, spend and return to Omaha.

With three dozen ambassadors, Visit Omaha leadership hopes to return soon to pre-pandemic levels — double today's number. And they're needed, as the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting returns in person in April after a two-year pause and the College World Series brings thousands of visitors back to Omaha in June.

Interested in becoming an Ambassador? Here's the direct link: Omaha Volunteer Ambassadors | Visitors Center (visitomaha.com)

