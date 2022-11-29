Watch Now

Positively the Heartland: Pear Tree Performing Arts shows young people the world of performance

Posted at 7:34 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 20:34:38-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Pear Tree Performing Arts have opened up the world of dance and theater to hundreds of Omaha-area kids.

Students range from two-and-a-half years old to college age and can take classes including ballet, tap, musical theater and poetry.

"The arts are so profound in creating a sense of identity and a sense of confidence for a young person, and it's almost like an immunity," said founder Natasha Partridge-Butler. "Once you have the community around you, you can tackle just about anything that's coming at you. So, we support our young people whether they're learning to walk, or whether they're navigating the crazy walls of high school. The arts can really build a foundation for you, and a support system that's going to nurture you and give you confidence to tackle whatever you need."

Pear Tree Performing Arts is a SHARE Omaha partner.

To donate, volunteer, or shop for Pear Tree Performing Arts this Giving Tuesday, visit SHARE Omaha's website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
