Positively the Heartland: Plush purple rabbit belongs to "somebunny," but owner still a mystery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Who knows how many people saw it? What we do know is that one person made a choice to stop on March 3 and rescue a stuffed bunny from the street.

Erin Sorensen and her dog, Scout, were walking near 52nd and Burt streets. Scout spotted the bunny and made sure Sorensen did, too. She couldn't fathom going home without it.

"If this was mine, and I had accidentally lost it or something happened... Would I want it just to stay there, or would I hope someone would pick it up? Would I hope someone would take the time to pick it up... and try?"

A sports editor and host, Sorensen hoped to leverage her social media following to quickly find the bunny's rightful owner. That didn't happen; however, her video did catch the eye of someone else. Danielle Alore Taylor restores stuffed animals. She asked Sorensen to ship the stuffed animal to Michigan for some needed care.

The "lovie," as Alore Taylor calls it, had several tears and was so dirty from the roadway, neither she nor Sorensen could tell what its true color was.

3 News Now was with Sorensen when she opened the box, which Alore Taylor returned from Michigan.

"Oh, my gosh. Yes, it is purple! It's perfect," Sorensen said, beaming.

"It still looks like the well-loved bunny that I saw in the street. You know, the reason that you pick it up? It still looks like the well-loved bunny. But it just, now, doesn't look so hurt."

Despite hearing from thousands of people, with a few promising leads, Sorensen and Alore Taylor say that whoever the bunny belongs to remains a mystery.

If you can help reunite the stuffed bunny and its owner, email: hello@erinsorensen.com.

