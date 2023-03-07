Positively the Heartland: Providing a daily dose of laughter in Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — People drive by and laugh. They aren't laughing at the Papillion home. They're laughing because of what's in the front yard.

Known in the neighborhood as the 'joke house,' the Allreds installed a sign on their corner. Where, at midday every day, Diane posts a new joke.

"My joke of the day today: Why can't you trust an atom? Because they make up everything," she shared.

"I don't do anything political. I don't do anything that would offend anyone," Diane explained.

The endeavor started nearly three years ago at the beginning of the pandemic.

"I thought ... maybe if we can just make somebody smile, you know, that would be a good thing. And I did it for myself, too, I think. I had this void ... I need(ed) to do something for somebody."

Her husband and high school sweetheart, Vance, said it wasn't meant to last this long.

"A couple of days, a couple of weeks, maybe a month or so," he guessed.

Yet, once they started and realized how much the jokes meant to neighbors, they couldn't turn back.

"You know, it's absolutely been amazing. And it's from all ages. We have little kids knock on the door," Vance said.

"We've had people come by and take pictures of it and send it to their grandkids," he continued. "When you get notes in your mailbox and notes of appreciation and phone calls and emails, you realize that a lot of people feel the same way that it is making a difference — that it makes them feel good."

Neighbors have surprised the Allreds with contributions to the display. One, who's still unknown, gave them a wood 'Joke of the Day' cut-out painted to match their front door. Another neighbor, who works late, added a solar light.

Diane recalled their conversation.

"She said, 'Sometimes, nothing good happens in my day.' And she said, 'I come home and I can't read the sign.' It warmed my heart and I thought, it meant something to someone."

Other neighbors have helped buy markers and some gave joke books and calendars as material for the sign.

"People are just so kind," Diane said with a smile.

