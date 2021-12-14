Positively the Heartland: Santa's Mailbox connects local kids to Santa

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With various delays expected this holiday season, some local kids aren't leaving the fate of their wish lists to chance.

Instead, they're relying on a 'magical mailbox' at the Omaha Visitors Center which sends letters straight to Santa.

The day of KMTV's visit, twins Brielle and Raphaelle, Marigold, Eleanor, and siblings Orion and Zara were making their lists.

Stationery is provided, and no stamp is needed. If a child provides their return address, they'll receive a postcard from Santa.

Volunteer elves can also help families discover holiday attractions in and around Omaha.

Santa's Mailbox is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. through December 22. The Omaha Visitors Center is located near 10th and Farnam.

