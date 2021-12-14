Watch

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

Positively the Heartland: Santa's Mailbox connects local kids to Santa

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:20 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 09:20:34-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With various delays expected this holiday season, some local kids aren't leaving the fate of their wish lists to chance.

Instead, they're relying on a 'magical mailbox' at the Omaha Visitors Center which sends letters straight to Santa.

The day of KMTV's visit, twins Brielle and Raphaelle, Marigold, Eleanor, and siblings Orion and Zara were making their lists.

Stationery is provided, and no stamp is needed. If a child provides their return address, they'll receive a postcard from Santa.

Volunteer elves can also help families discover holiday attractions in and around Omaha.

Santa's Mailbox is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. through December 22. The Omaha Visitors Center is located near 10th and Farnam.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information