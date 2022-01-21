Positively the Heartland: Scare Away Cancer making a difference in the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Have fun, make a difference, and the money stays here. That's Scare Away Cancer's motto.

The event started in 2010 as MCL Construction team members sought to support a colleague's fight against breast cancer.

Volunteers realized they were onto something. They continued to host their annual Halloween party, by the same name, and have raised nearly $1.5 million.

The money goes to local families and organizations. As an example, last year, nearly $100,000 was donated to 53 families for an average of $1,800 each to help with medical bills, gas, rent and more.

Methodist Health System's Inner Beauty Salon has received about $150,000 from Scare Away Cancer.

"The thing is with Inner Beauty, is the way that we're making a difference is we are able to help people in everything from the top of their head to the soles of their feet feel and look beautiful and help restore the things that cancer has stolen away," said program director Lori Fuchs.

Lauren Schnacker was diagnosed with lymphoma in October.

"I know when I first shaved my head, it was really hard to... it made everything feel real. Like the cancer was real," she said. "And then putting the wig on just made everything feel better."

Schnacker is currently in chemotherapy and doing well.

Fuchs described her gratitude for Scare Away Cancer volunteers.

"It's a personal relationship, not just professional. And so, they're just very caring people and I love that they love what we're doing for our community with Inner Beauty."

Scare Away Cancer's next event, Boo Brew, is set for July, and their Halloween fundraiser will be held October 29, 2022.

To get involved, or to apply for financial relief if you or someone you love has cancer, visit scareawaycancer.org.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.