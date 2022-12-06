Positively the Heartland: Three generations of an Omaha family join each other in 'A Christmas Carol'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Steve Priesman's first year as a crew member was 1986. Yet, he wasn't the first in the family to join A Christmas Carol at Omaha Community Playhouse. His son, Brian, started in the cast. Then, his wife, Marion, joined. Then, his daughter, Jenny did, too.

"There's a lot of performance in the family," Steve said with a smile.

"It is special having family on stage," he acknowledged.

It's something that has now taken a different form: Steve's grandsons — Jenny's 10-year-old twins — joined the cast this year.

"It's very special and very emotional," Jenny shared.

"It's nice to share it with them and I've loved watching them grow," she added.

Her son, Austin, said he was inspired after watching A Christmas Carol, and hearing how much fun his mom had over the years.

Austin and Jackson auditioned, and now, they're all making memories on stage (and from the booth, in Steve's case) together.

For them, as in the show itself, what counts is family.

"I think that's what makes Christmas Carol so special for the Playhouse," Steve said.

"This particular version, adapted by Charles Jones years and years ago, is a very special one. The Omaha community, the metro community has embraced it, and I think part of it is the redemption, but it's family."

A Christmas Carol runs through December 23, 2022 at Omaha Community Playhouse.

