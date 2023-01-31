Positively the Heartland: Ultra Chic Boutique provides access to affordable fashion for a good cause

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Even when inflation isn't as concerning as it is these days, Ultra Chic Boutique fills a need: Beautiful dresses which could cost hundreds — sold starting at $40, money that goes to a cause.

This 14th year includes more than 2,000 dresses, which are cleaned and pressed by Max I. Walker.

"They really run the gamut," organizer Steph Dorland explained. "We have some (dresses) that are a little more plain, maybe a little more casual. All the way up to pageant dresses that former beauty queens have donated to us."

Some styles are suited for homecoming — others for prom, charity galas, and weddings: guest or bride. Sizes range from 00 to 26.

"This makes dresses like this affordable to people who might not otherwise have the money to purchase these gowns. Some of these gowns were $300, $400, $500, $600 new, depending on the gown, and so ... to get one for $40, what a steal," Dorland said.

Wedding gowns are priced at $80. We found one with the tags still intact, retailing for around $1,400. All the money raised goes to a cause close to the Walker family. The Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer's Association works to ensure no one is ever alone.

"And we exist to help those families once a diagnosis comes," Sharon Stephens added.

She's the organization's executive director.

So far, Ultra Chic Boutique has generated about $60,000 in donations. That money helps fund the organization's 24/7 helpline, community education and volunteer training.

Stephens also explained how the event's value extends beyond money.

"There hasn't been a time that I have not been approached by somebody who's shopping, but they also want to talk to me," she said. "This event has that awareness component. And we don't talk about it a lot because we're buying dresses, but in the end... even if we're helping one or two or a small group of people, they have information that they didn't have before they came to this event."

To connect with the Alzheimer's Association in Nebraska, visit Nebraska Chapter (alz.org).

Reservations to shop at Ultra Chic Boutique have closed. However, there is a need for volunteers on February 4, 2023, the day of the event — and dresses can be donated year-round.

To learn more, visit Max I. Walker's Ultra Chic Boutique | Omaha Dress Sale | Dresses for $40 (maxiwalker.com).

