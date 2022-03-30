Watch

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

Positively the Heartland: United Way helps OPS, CBPS students Shine Bright with special care kits

Posted at 7:58 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 08:58:18-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Sometimes, all you need is a bit of encouragement. Having access to hygiene essentials undoubtedly makes a difference, too. Students in kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades in Omaha and Council Bluffs Public Schools receive both through United Way of the Midlands' Good on the Go.

The Care Kits for Kids — called Shine Bright boxes — are filled with full-size, age-, gender-, and ethnicity-specific products. The gap, initially identified by OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan, showed 4,000 students were going without items including soap and deodorant. Last week, 400 volunteers reported to the Mid-America Center to fill the boxes.

This round is the second. The third is already in the works, planned for this summer.

"This is the best example I can think of — is the community coming together to help those that need it," said United Way of the Midlands President and CEO Shawna Forsberg.

Some volunteers were compelled through their own experiences to help, as they explained to 3 News Now's Mary Nelson.

To sponsor a Shine Bright box or volunteer on Aug. 5, visit Shine Bright — United Way of the Midlands.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information