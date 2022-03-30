Positively the Heartland: United Way helps OPS, CBPS students Shine Bright with special care kits

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Sometimes, all you need is a bit of encouragement. Having access to hygiene essentials undoubtedly makes a difference, too. Students in kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades in Omaha and Council Bluffs Public Schools receive both through United Way of the Midlands' Good on the Go.

The Care Kits for Kids — called Shine Bright boxes — are filled with full-size, age-, gender-, and ethnicity-specific products. The gap, initially identified by OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan, showed 4,000 students were going without items including soap and deodorant. Last week, 400 volunteers reported to the Mid-America Center to fill the boxes.

This round is the second. The third is already in the works, planned for this summer.

"This is the best example I can think of — is the community coming together to help those that need it," said United Way of the Midlands President and CEO Shawna Forsberg.

Some volunteers were compelled through their own experiences to help, as they explained to 3 News Now's Mary Nelson.

To sponsor a Shine Bright box or volunteer on Aug. 5, visit Shine Bright — United Way of the Midlands.

