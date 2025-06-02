Pulling weeds and planting flowers: An exercise in expressing gratitude

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — How do you say, "Thank you," to a veteran? The words themselves work, or you might sponsor a care package - or give time.

The Paralyzed Veterans of America relies on volunteers for different reasons - like fundraising events. Though, right now, the Great Plains Chapter needs dedicated volunteers to help consistently with the flower garden which anchors the American and PVA flags.

Volunteers would pull weeds, plant flowers and replace rock, with material costs covered by the organization.

Veterans pass by the garden as they come and go through the front door, and describe the space as symbolic. "It's something new. Something growing. Just keep going," Dave Nelson, Jr., a Navy veteran, explained.

"It's the first look sometimes someone has when they come to our building. It's one of the first things they see. And that can have an impact on someone. If you come up and you see something well cared for, clean, organized, blooming," Amanda Vazquez said.

Because that's contingent on volunteers and right now, there aren't any dedicated to this garden.

Vazquez has worked at the Paralyzed Veterans of America for 19 years, and Mary Bushman - 25.

"We are a very small staff and we do a lot with the talents that we have on our staff, and that's why we would really appreciate some help with this outside garden," Bushman encouraged.

They get to the garden when they can, but consistent volunteers to weed and plant are needed. The PVA can cover materials.

This chapter has about 140 members including Dave Nelson, Jr.

"It kind of puts a face to what our organization here does. Everything is top notch here. (You're describing something that's symbolic?) Yes. It's something new. Something growing. Just keep going," he added.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more jovial group.

Mark Linquest was in the Army Reserves. Chris Parnell - the Army. Will Leavitt - Army and Marines. Nelson was in the Navy from 1980 to 1985.

"I was a search and rescue swimmer. And anti-submarine warfare operator," he shared.

"They're always looking to help someone else, or share their experience to just connect with someone and make that positive impact," Vazquez remarked.

And when those things flow back? It's noticed and valued.

If you'd like to help with the garden, visit this website and email Bushman or Vazquez.

The PVA also organizes a power soccer program for adults and kids.

Their national bowling tournament is later this month.

