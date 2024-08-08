Pumpkin, an English Bulldog from Oakland, Iowa, receives royal treatment

OAKLAND, Iowa (KMTV — In April, she won Drake University's Most Beautiful Bulldog contest. Then, this month, added a promotional photo shoot to her calendar. At home, Pumpkin, an English Bulldog, is a heart-healer and teacher.



Pumpkin is three-and-a-half years old. Her parents had applied to be part of the Most Beautiful Bulldog contest every year, with no luck.

It's done as a lottery, and this year, the event's 45th annual, the Andersons were one of 30 contestants invited.

Shawna Anderson said she was surprised when Pumpkin's name was called. "Thor was dressed to the nines. He had his Viking ship. His mom had the big Viking horns on. They were wearing Viking fur. It was a whole setup, and I thought, 'No way. Thor's got this in the bag.'"

Pumpkin is a true English Bulldog. She loves her people — and treats. She's sturdy. A bit noisy. And that face?

"The Good Life Bulldog Rescue that we foster through is how I found out about it," Shawna Anderson said of Drake University's Beautiful Bulldog Contest. It's done as a lottery, and just 30 dogs get in. The Andersons had applied every year since getting Pumpkin, before finally getting their shot.

Owners and bulldogs dressed in costumes for the event. Shawna was inspired by The Princess and the Pea. Despite being a finalist, she was convinced they wouldn't win.

History now tells a different tale. Pumpkin did win. She took a victory lap with alumni and students. She was recently front-and-center in her own promotional shoot. But, before she was a star, Pumpkin was a heart-healer.

"It was really fast and there was nothing they could do," Chris Anderson explained. "So we left the house that day with our dog and came home that day without him. We had a rough three months for sure."

They'd lost their "best boy," Bowser. It left a hole in their lives. Shawna set out to plan a surprise for Chris that Christmas.

"I saw he's kinda holding something - I couldn't really tell," Chris remembered of that first meeting. "And he came walking a little closer and he had this little tiny English Bulldog puppy. And I just... I just lost it."

"He's always wanted an English Bulldog," Shawna added.

"Yep, ever since I was a kid, with my family - when we were little, we'd joke about, 'English Bull — Bulldog! Bulldog! Bulldog!' And we never got an English Bulldog as kids. It's really cool to finally have one," he said.

For the Andersons, Pumpkin has also been a teacher - for dogs abused or rescued, and for fosters which come into the home through The Good Life Bulldog Rescue. Shawna says Pumpkin shows other dogs how to receive love.

Her Most Beautiful Bulldog duties resume this basketball season, as she'll return to Drake's campus for a game. Then, in April 2025, she'll hand over her cape and crown to the winner of the 46th annual contest.