Remember Scholastic book fairs? Mary Nelson visited the La Vista warehouse that organized those fairs

"As soon as I say where I work — 'Oh my gosh, I remember the Scholastic book fairs.' I'm like, 'Of course you do.' It's a magical moment."

Andrea Diaz and her colleagues gave Mary Nelson a look at how that 'magical moment' comes together for hundreds of thousands of students.

The La Vista operations center serves more than the Omaha area.

The team organizes book fairs for schools in five states. With more than 10,000 titles on their warehouse shelves, they'll get 5.3 million books in kids' hands this year.

KMTV's If You Give a Child a Book campaign runs through Sept. 9. Once all donations are received, it will be determined how many books we can provide and which school(s) are the best fit this year.

Scholastic takes it from there until the day of the fair. 3 News Now staff will help set up and manage the fair.

To support If You Give a Child a Book...: Give A Child A Book

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.