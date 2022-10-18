She believed it was an allergic reaction but an Omaha woman was having a stroke

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As an interior designer, Alysia Radicia appreciates art. She also enjoys poetry.

Radicia told 3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson about a poem by Mary Oliver, "The Uses of Sorrow," which really strikes a chord.

Someone I loved once gave me

a box full of darkness.

It took me years to understand

that this, too, was a gift.

Out of the blue, Radicia's life changed.

"February 28, 2019. It was just a typical day," she recalled.

Radicia had taken a cooking class, then went home to prepare for an early start to her work week the next day.

She describes having a tingling sensation in her face, blurred vision and a loss of balance. Radicia told herself it was an allergic reaction; however, her family feared she was having a stroke. They were right.

Radicia went to the hospital just in time to receive tPA, or tissue plasminogen activator, which can dissolve blood clots. For candidates, the medicine should be administered within three hours of a stroke.

Radicia was two-and-a-half hours into the stroke. The treatment worked and impacted her ability to recover.

On the outside, Radicia carries no residual signs. Her progress is the result of various forms of therapy and devices. She was also candid about the emotional and psychological challenges that come with experiencing such a jarring event.

"Pre-stroke-Alysia — having this long vision or a long list of things I wanted to accomplish. All of which were great titles and accolades," she said. "Stroke survivor was not one of them."

In time, however, she came to understand the power in sharing her story.

"There's a lot of our world that we just want to be picturesque and nice for everybody's consumption, and it got to a point where I was like, 'No. I can't do that.' This is hard, and I know that this can be better."

She'll carry her mission to empower and encourage onto the stage at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. KMTV is, again, a proud sponsor.

Radicia also emphasizes the importance of F.A.S.T. in relation to stroke:

F - face drooping

A - arm weakness

S - speech difficulty

T - time to call 911

Courtesy: American Stoke Association / American Heart Association

