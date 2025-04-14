She lamented her first class, but kept going, and just reached her 40-year mark as an instructor

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Amazing." "Strong." "An inspiration."

These are the words Shirley Nickel's students use to describe her.



She's years beyond the average age of retirement. At almost 69 years old, Nickel teaches three regular Jazzercise classes each week and often substitutes.

Nickel recalls how it began, saying, "My first class as a student, I came out nearly in tears. And my husband had dropped me off and I got in the car and he said, 'How'd it go?' And I was like, 'I don't think I can do this.' And he said, 'Well, I think we paid for it, I think we'll keep going.' And I was like, 'Really? You're gonna make me do this?'"

She's grateful she did keep going, as she's built community through movement. La Vista studio owner Anderea Malecki explained, "They've gone through all sorts of life stages. Marriages, divorces. Having kids. This community has been there."

Continue reading for the broadcast transcript of the story.

Life is funny like that.

"You can do this. Whoooo," Shirley Nickel exclaimed as she encouraged her students.

We don't always realize in a moment that it might just be a defining one.

"Actually, my first class as a student, I came out nearly in tears. And my husband had dropped me off and I got in the car and he said, 'How'd it go?' And I was like, 'I don't think I can do this.' And he said, 'Well, I think we paid for it, I think we'll keep going.' And I was like, 'Really? You're gonna make me do this?'," Nickel laughed as she remembered.

She's thankful now - having gone from reluctant student to inspirational instructor. Nickel just reached 40 years in that role.

At almost 69 years old, she's an ardent advocate for movement.

"Just keep moving. And I think it might be on my shirt," she glanced down. "And that's just our philosophy is - don't stop."

Lori Pieper took her first class with Nickel more than 25 years ago.

"Well, I was hooked," she shared.

"She's spunky, she's fun, she's energetic. She's also been a friend for many years," Pieper said of Nickel.

That notion is what gets to the heart of being in this particular community, according to La Vista studio owner Andrea Malecki.

"They've gone through all sorts of life stages. Marriages, divorces. Having kids. This community has been there."

So much so, Nickel jokes she could write a book.

"In fact, I was nine months pregnant and the (week) before I went into labor, I taught 20 classes," she remarked.

Now a Grammy, Nickel teaches three regular classes a week. For Pieper, who's had a hip replaced and more, movement is both a challenge and an answer.

"How long do you think you'll keep doing it?," 3 News Now's Mary Nelson asked.

"As long as my body will let me do it."

"How long do you think (Shirley) will keep doing it?"

"She's the same. She doesn't give up easily," Pieper responded.

If you'd like to attend the same class as the one KMTV visited, it starts at 8:30am on Fridays at the Jazzercise Ralston Papillion La Vista Fitness Studio, near 84th and Giles.

