Together a Greater Good works to connect community, local businesses

TAGG — Together A Greater Good — was created nine years ago as a way to connect people, businesses and causes.

Co-founder Leslie Fischer said they've given back more than $750,000 so far.

"Our average TAGG is $1.80, so it's been a lot of TAGGs that have made that money come through," she said.

Javi's Tacos is one of the more than 400 participating local businesses. TAGG was a natural fit, according to business partner Rory Fulcher.

"One of the biggest things Javi said from day one is, 'I want to give back to the community.'"

Michelle Hurt is a savvy TAGGer.

"I go to the TAGG app to specifically look at businesses that are wanting to give back to the community," she said.

Not just a user — Hurt is a development director with Chariots4Hope. The organization is one of more than 1,300 which can receive donations. To date, supporters have TAGGed more than $11,000 to Chariots4Hope.

Fischer has noticed how the concept of shopping and eating out with purpose has taken on additional meaning.

"We are just really passionate about local all year round, but especially this time of year. Businesses have been through COVID, they've been through employee issues — they're having help issues, supply chain issues. There's just a lot of challenges," she acknowledged.

And yet, the donations come from businesses — not costing customers an extra dime.

Once you have a TAGG account, you:

Shop at a participating business Snap a picture of your receipt with the TAGG app The business will then donate a percent of what you spent to the organization you choose

For additional information about TAGG, visit TAGG | Together A Greater Good — you'll find lists of all businesses and organizations there. To learn more about Chariots4Hope and Javi's Tacos, visit Home (chariots4hope.org) and Javi's Tacos (javistacosomaha.com) .

