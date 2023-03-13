Trinity Reads volunteers share stories and time with Omaha kids: 'Just care. Care and offer to help'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The partnership between Trinity Lutheran Church and Omaha Public Schools began in 2009. Then, the Trinity Reads program was smaller and less structured.

This school year, volunteers read monthly to students at three elementary schools, including Florence Elementary.

Karna Kudirka coordinates the program and explained how reading to students is only one part.

"Reading lists are selected and books are ordered, one for each student in the class. And then, we supply through our church and through the community, a reader that goes into that classroom every month," said Kudirka.

Teachers help guide the program, where students receive nearly 20 books to have for their home libraries by the end of third grade.

Shannon Foster, a second-grade teacher, says the bond readers form with students extends beyond the classroom.

"We've gone to the zoo with our readers. We've gone to The Rose with our readers. We've gone to the Children's Museum with our readers," said Foster.

And she says readers are invited to class parties.

3 News Now watched as volunteers read to two classes, including John Nabity who has read at Florence for all 10 years the program has been in place there.

A former educator himself, Nabity believes the fix for some of the most complex issues in society is quite simple.

"Just care. Care and offer to help," he said. "Lots of times, people will say, 'Well, I don't know what to do.' Sometimes you can just go somewhere and talk to a young person, you know? And listen to them ... It isn't like you've got to be a magician or something," he said.

