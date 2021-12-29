Ultra Chic Boutique: Max I. Walker sells gently used formal wear to support Alzheimer's Association

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Now in its 14th year, the Ultra Chic Boutique is part art, part science.

Organizers have spent several months preparing for one day: Feb. 5, 2022.

"We went from a small thing we were hoping 'was this going work' into what you see now, which is almost 2,000 dresses, thousands of shoppers, and thousands and thousands of dollars raised for the Alzheimer's Association," said Max I. Walker Vice President Casey Walker.

For the story, KMTV visited the company's primary storage area where 1,800 dresses, which had been cleaned and gently mended as needed, hung ready for the sale. Hundreds of other dresses were in the "pipeline" elsewhere.

It's easy to get lost in the beauty of beads and sequins, chiffon, and tulle, but Walker has seen first-hand the importance of Ultra Chic Boutique.

"Fourteen years of recognizing smiles on people's faces, tears on girls' faces that didn't think they would find the perfect dress —

and they did," he said.

That's only part of what makes Ultra Chic Boutique special. Proceeds from the event support the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Since 2018, more than $60,000 has been donated to help fund community outreach programs, research, support groups and a 24/7 hotline.

"If they're looking to put a loved one in memory care or maybe their loved one is wondering. The people on the phone are master-level clinicians and they really help that person and family figure out the situation," said Julie Chytil, director of programs for the organization.

Because of the pandemic, there is one change shoppers should know about: reservations are required.

Twenty-five spots will be available for every 30 minutes. In addition to aiding social distancing, the format change will also ensure that all women have access to dressing rooms. Registration is open now and will remain so through Jan. 16 or until all spots have been spoken for, whichever comes first. To make a reservation, which is free, visit Max I. Walker's Ultra Chic Boutique - Omaha Dress Sale - Dresses for $40 (maxiwalker.com) . This site also includes information about donating to and volunteering at the event.

Prom dresses are $40; wedding dresses are $60; only cash is accepted. Sizes range 0 to 26.

Again this year, KMTV is proud to sponsor the Ultra Chic Boutique.

