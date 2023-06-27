World-class cat groomer, Mel Brink, teaches others in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — In 2016, Council Bluffs native Mel Brink carved out a niche.

"Everyone around here thought I was insane when I started," she said.

"We're in a farm cat mentality here, so that's not a thing. It's getting better and better, though. Every year, more and more people are like, 'Oh yeah.' And once they have their cat groomed, especially a short-haired cat — just a bath and blow dry — it reduces the shedding so tremendously, that they're sold instantly."

Brink studied animal science and worked in animal control for years. She knew of places that catered to dogs, but not cats. She set out to become a certified feline master groomer.

"I explain it to people like earning my Ph.D. in cat grooming," she said of the rigorous process done through the National Cat Grooming Institute. Brink is currently one of eight such professionals in the United States and 20 worldwide.

During our visit, Brink and fellow certifier, Anne Thompson, provided one-on-one instruction to students Sara Sullivan and Emily Von Baggen of Texas and the United Kingdom respectively.

Sullivan has groomed dogs for nearly a decade and worked with cats for the last two years. She came to 'cat school' in Council Bluffs to elevate her skills.

"Help cats with issues like hairballs and shedding. And make the cats more comfortable at home and the parents love their cats a little bit more," she said of the benefits.

Von Baggen has worked in compliance law and described looking for something different professionally.

"I've had experience with my own cats and impacted hairballs and almost needing surgery because of digestive issues. I have another cat who mats almost overnight," she explained. "I saw the benefit of taking them for regular grooming sessions."

For her part, Brink's feline clients are mostly from Nebraska and Iowa — some travel from Missouri. Though, interestingly, none of her students are from nearby, something she'd like changed, citing the need for such care in the area.

To learn more, visit Education - Club Meow (clubmeowinc.com).

