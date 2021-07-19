Watch

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

Bennet business helps people find special things to fill their homes with

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:26 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 07:31:55-04

BENNET, Neb. (KMTV) – As 3 News Now continues to highlight woman-owned businesses in the Heartland, 3 News Now reporter and anchor Arianna Martinez takes you into Bennet, Nebraska where one woman switched careers after an injury and is now following her passion for finding special things to fill your home with.

"The uptown is new and fancy and pretty, and the down home can be rustic and vintage and antique,” said Uptown & Down Home Mercantile owner Wendi Raetz.

The pandemic got in the way of being able to go "treasure hunting," as Raetz calls it, but now she is back at it.

"That's one of my passions about this too, is finding them and curating it and then displaying it in a beautiful place and showing people how to use them,” she said.

What sets the store apart from a big box decor store is every item has been hand-selected by Raetz. Some things are even antiques from around the area.

"Sometimes people come to me with things,” she said. “They have interesting things that are in their family or their home or their barn or their library and they come to offer them to me too."

The main store is located in Bennet but customers will soon be able to order items off of their website.

Omaha-based image consultant helps people dress their best

"One of the really unique things about Uptown & Down Home here in Bennet is the building that we are in has three women-owned businesses in it,” Raetz said. “We have a long-time hair salon and a massage therapist and Uptown Down Home. It's really fun to be all in one place with women supporting each other."

Products from her store can now be found in Omaha.

"I'm also moving into the retail space in the Brownie Bar in the Old Market in Omaha,” Raetz said. “Then we will progress as other locations open and other opportunities open to having retail space."

Uptown & Down Home Mercantile
625 Madison Street
Bennet, Nebraska 68317
402-890-6562
uptowndownhome@gmail.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Sign up for our Rebound newsletter OPS back to school plans PLCS return to schools plan Elkhorn return to school blueprint Council Bluffs Community School District school plan MPS return to school FAQ Ralston Public return to learning protocol Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information