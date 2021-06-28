Mobile grooming salon for men expanding offerings

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - As we continue to highlight woman-owned businesses in our area, 3 News Now anchor Arianna Martinez checks in with the very first business she profiled.

Good Life Grooming has added a one-of-a-kind service for men on special occasions.

Typically, the bridal party has a team of people helping them get ready on their big day. The owners of Good Life Grooming have a solution to make sure the groomsmen are bride approved.

"We thought it would be nice for them to have a whole experience like what the girls get,” said co-owner Branda Blundell. “The brides do everything together and get their hair and makeup done, so this gives them something to do during the day and make sure that they look picture perfect ready."

The girls do everything from cleaning up beards and facial hair, cutting and styling hair, as well as waxing different areas of the face.

"Since we are mobile, you don't have to be just here in Omaha,” Blundell said. “You don't have to be close, even in Lincoln, we can travel wherever we are needed and make sure that we bring such a great experience absolutely anywhere that they need us."

The service isn't just for weddings on the weekends but anytime of the week and for any occasion.

"Any sort of large get-together where you and the guys are getting together. Prom, birthdays, bachelor parties, any of the above, we have you covered," said co-owner and stylist Keighley Harrison.

Good Life Grooming continues to offer regular grooming services for men but really wanted to offer a fun way for men to get ready for big events and look great.

The wedding party 3 News Now spoke with loved the fact that this was a mobile service as Good Life Grooming was able to park right outside the house, allowing the men to shower and then get pampered.

