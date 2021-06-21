Omaha business growing thanks to determined 10-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With hard work, something that was supposed to be a small online boutique ran out of their basement has now turned into a successful business.

"We've sent things to Germany, Mexico, almost every state in the United States. Just all over,” said mom Latisha Henry.

Last July Sassy Little Souls went live and the quick success is something Latisha never expected.

"I never expected to have a store, that was never my goal. I was like, we are going to keep this small, low-key, go to the basement and fill an order, send it out,” Latisha said. “But we have definitely outgrown the basement."

All the items you see on the website are picked out by 10-year-old Jade Henry. She loves fashion, has a creative mind, and can't wait to open her first store real soon.

"I'm really excited for that because I like to also decorate too, so I think it would be really fun to decorate and be able to have customers walk into the store and help them find things that they want,” Jade said. “I'm really excited for that."

The girls may be young but they have learned responsibility and play a part in the entire business process.

"Every time it pings they are like, ‘We got a sale, we got a sale. Where did it come from?’ We can go look and see where their sale comes from. Now we have delivery here in Omaha, so I'll help pack up, then send the kids to the door and tell them to thank them for shopping with you, and they are just super excited to do it,” Latisha said.

Jade is an example of not letting anything get in your way of achieving your goals.

"If you're making a business, you have to be really serious about it. You can't just do it because you want to for fun, and then be slacking because it won't really come out the way you thought it would. You really have to put in work for it,” Jade said.

On paper, Latisha is the CEO but she knows that Sassy Little Souls is really her daughter's business and is proud to be able to officially pass it on to her in the future.

"It started as her idea. I want them to not have to work for anyone else when they get older, so it's really, everything I do is for them,” Latisha said.

Sassy Little Souls will be at a pop-up event on June 27 from 1 to 4 at the Scandinavian Hall on 7575 Crown Point Avenue.

