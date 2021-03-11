Shop the Heartland: Black Bottom Biscotti

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A metro woman's love for an Italian cookie led to her very own business venture.

3 News Now anchor Serese Cole shows us how the Black Bottom Biscotti business was born.

It was love at first bite.

"I absolutely loved it," recalled Sophia Jordan.

Sophia Jordan still remembers the bakery where she first bought her beloved biscotti.

"And they stopped making it," she added.

She tried other biscotti.

"They were pretty hard and kind of flavorless to me," she said.

So, she found a recipe, perfected it and made her own.

"And the rest is history," Jordan said.

"When you bake them yourself and they're coming right out of the kitchen. They're wonderful," she said with a smile.

For the last eight years, Jordan has been making, baking and selling her biscotti.

"It's first baked as a log and after that, it gets cut into slices and the second bake is what gives its crunchiness," she said.

What makes her Italian cookies so special is the final dip.

"That's why it's called Black Bottom Biscotti. I dip the bottom in dark chocolate and now, because I have other ones, I do it in white chocolate," she stated.

She showed us her newest creation, Chocolate Salted Caramel. She creates flavor after flavor.

"We have tried so many different ones. Some I've kept. Some I had to let go, " Jordan said. "We tried Whoppers, like candies, and the kids loved those."

She keeps about a dozen different varieties on the menu from Oreo cookie to birthday cake. Her customers have their favorites.

"Almond, which is very traditional, and the Salted Cinnome l— those two are neck and neck," she explained.

Her confections are not only delicious—they're a de-stresser.

"There was something about baking that relaxed me. The smell of baked goods in the home," Jordan added.

She needed it. Every day, Jordan was going from making her crunchy cookies to protecting and serving.

"I worked nights so I would come here in the morning, give myself just enough time to get to the precinct, change and get to work," she said.

Baking gave the former Omaha Police officer balance. Once I retired, I needed to do something I loved, and this was it. Since retirement, her hobby has become a full-time job.

The delicious desserts are now sold in stores all around the metro and shipped across the country.

Jordan said there are a couple of ways to eat your biscotti. If you like a crunch, you can always eat it plain, most people though, like to give it a little dip.

"Coffee, tea, Italians dip it in wine — sweet wine — and it's good that way," Jordan explained.

However you eat it, she said the reaction to her Black Bottom Biscotti is the same.

"Oh my God. This is so good," she laughed.

So good, she wants them to be her lasting legacy.

"I want to leave Black Bottom to my generation, my children, my grandchildren and so I keep going."

Jordan said her biscotti is the best on this side of Italy. She also said the Italian cookies will make a perfect Easter or Mother's Day gift.

She offers gift packages and all orders can be shipped or picked up curbside.

To place an order or see the entire menu, or find out which local stores sell her biscotti, visit their website.

