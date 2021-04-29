Shop the Heartland: Dundee Candle Co.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Dundee Candle Co. opened in the fall and it's offering customers a one-of-a-kind experience.

Candles are calming.

“It makes you feel good when you light one. It's good for our mental health,” said owner Jeanne Nielsen.

When she opened her own candle shop, she wanted to make sure there was a candle for everyone.

“One of the unique things is we carry over 90 scents at a time,” said Nielsen.

She also wanted to give customers the chance to create their own.

“You can mix three or four scents together and it's your own custom scent. Nobody else is going to have that same candle. Nothing against big candle makers but everybody buys the same things. Here you get an option,” said Nielsen.

The first thing every customer does when they walk in the door is sanitize their hands.

Next, grab a clipboard to keep track of your favorite scents. Then smart smelling.

“We just encourage them to smell a lot. The more scents they write down on their list, the easier it is for us to help them come up with a scent,” said Nielsen. “There's a lot of 'Oooh, that's great,' or 'Oooh that's really bad.' Not everybody loves every scent.”

That's part of what Nielsen called the aromatic experience.

Once the smelling is done, visitors choose the vessel for their candle. They come in all different shapes and sizes.

Then, grab a seat at the bar and talk it over.

Once you decide on your scents, then it's time to mix the fragrance oils together. The scent consultants walk you through the process.

Once the mixing is complete, a final stir of the ingredients, and you're done.

Staff then trim the wick and glaze your candle.

Visitors can also scent their own hand sanitizer, room spray, sugar scrub and lotions too.

Nielsen said you can also scent your events.

“I'll use a wedding as an example. Lots of people do have candles on their tables for centerpieces, but I think normally they're just a plain candle. But you can create whatever scent you want your event to smell like. People will remember that,” she said.

Whatever the occasion...

“It's just a lot of fun. A great experience for people,” said Nielsen.

An experience she believes people are welcoming during this pandemic.

“People want to get out. They couldn't travel. The ability to come in here, we've been doing a really good job of keeping people spaced apart,” she said.

Her advice?

“Just have fun, relax and enjoy the experience. Don't stress about it. We're here to help everybody,” said Nielsen.

Many scents at Dundee Candle Co. are seasonal.

All the candles need to set 90 minutes before you can take them home

Dundee Candle Co. also hosts small groups and private parties.

For more details, call (402) 810-0665 or go to their website.

The store is located at 50th and Underwood.

