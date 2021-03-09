Take Out Tuesday: Best Burger

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a common question for food lovers: who has the best burger in town?

That question inspired a metro duo to open their own burger joint.

On Tuesday, 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole went to Best Burger as staff got ready for a grand reopening.

If there's anyone who knows their way around the kitchen, it's chef Universal Allah.

“Both of my grandmothers were like, professional cooks, so I learned a lot of tricks along the way," said Allah.

After spending several years in the manufacturing business, he's back to his true love.

“I enjoy cooking for people,” said Allah.

He and his partner, Ashlei Spivey, opened up their Best Burger restaurant in the Florence neighborhood last year.

On Tuesday, a new beginning.

Their grand reopening is happening at the dining room at the Accelerator in the Highlander.

It's a new location, but the same inspiration — to make the best burger.

"It's not necessarily to say that no one else has a good burger, it's just like, that's a personal statement...like we put our best out," said Allah.

That means using the best ingredients.

“It's the top-quality beef. Black Angus," said Allah.

The best seasoning "and the love we put into it," said Allah.

Best Burger's most popular burger is the cheddar under swiss.

"A five-ounce patty. It has cheddar and swiss, it has sauteed mushrooms, onion, fried onions with homemade garlic aioli, buttery brioche bun,” said Allah.

If you like sweet and spicy, the Bold and Blazin burger is for you. It comes with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, fried onions, and is drizzled with barbecue sauce.

"That's probably my favorite," said Allah.

Here, you build your burger the way you want it.

“You can pick a patty. We have beef, turkey and veggie patties that we make fresh here every day. You pick one and say ‘Hey, I want gouda cheese, I want sauteed mushrooms, fried onions on a white bun,’ and we make it up fresh for you,” said Allah.

Starting Tuesday, you can get more than just a delicious burger at Best Burger — you can also get breakfast.

"A lot of people said they wanted a different option for breakfast," said Allah.

So he created an entire breakfast menu. One of the specials is the Hello Sunshine.

"It comes with our homemade pear jam. We season our own beef sausage here and it comes on a brioche bun or you can have it on a homemade biscuit as well and an egg," said Allah.

Each savory sandwich brings more positive change to this North Omaha community. For Allah, it's personal.

"I like, actually lived directly across the street from where we're standing when I was a kid," said Allah. "I never imagined having a restaurant here. So you know, it just means a lot."

Good food to go along with the good that's happening in this neighborhood.

"The neighborhood has come so far and I’m coming so far. It feels good to be a part of the change that's happening here,” said Allah.

Their grand re-opening kicked off Tuesday at 7 a.m. and goes until 9 p.m.

To see the full menu, go to their website: https://www.bestburgeromaha.com/

You can find Best Burger inside the Highlander Accelerator’s food hall near 30th and Lake.

