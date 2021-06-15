Take Out Tuesday: Cheeseburgers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Remember those soda shops back in the day where you could get a good burger and a malt? That's exactly what the owners of a new burger restaurant in the metro were going for when they opened up a year ago.

It's working so well they now have a brand new location in Millard.

In today's Takeout Tuesday, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole takes us to Cheeseburgers where they're serving up delicious burgers and bringing new life to an old classic.

"Everybody loves cheeseburgers, so we feel that we want to say that we have the best cheeseburger in town," said chef Joe Rensch.

He said Cheeseburgers make the best smash burgers around.

"Growing up I personally preferred having the smash burger where you get the crispy edges on the outside," he recalled.

What makes their burger the best burger?

"What separates us from other burger places right now is our secret seasoning. We call it the secret dust," Chef Rensch explained.

He showed 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole how he makes the biggest burger on the menu called The Nation.

It comes with three buttery toasted brioche buns, two four-ounce patties and is served with thousand island dressing, pickles, onions and lettuce.

There are smaller options on the menu like The Original burger.

You can also build your own burger, order the special of the day or go with a childhood favorite.

"I'm bringing back the loose meat sandwich," he shared. "We lost our old place in Midtown that had loose meat sandwiches which I grew up on. So I've been trying to recreate the loose meat sandwich my whole life really. I personally like that one the most and people have been getting back into it and are like 'man, we have a loose meat place again."

The sign may say cheeseburgers, but that's definitely not all they serve. You can also get chili dogs, corn dogs and a delicious milkshake.

There's also fried chicken.

"Our chicken is to die for," Chef Rensch said.

You have a few choices: regular or spicy, a basket or a chicken sandwich.

The sandwich comes with cajun mayo, pickles, onions and lettuce.

If that's not enough, add the homemade onion rings or fried pickle chips. Both are popular with customers.

All the food is fresh and made to order. You can dine in or order online and pick up your food at the mobile pick-up window.

Chef Rensch said our community is hungry for a restaurant like Cheeseburgers.

"People respond well to simple food made well," he added.

So be on the lookout for more from Chef Joe Rensch.

"We have made it a goal to provide Omaha, Papillion, Millard - all these places - just some new atmosphere, new cuisine and just new places to go," the chef said.

The new Millard location is 6610 South 168th Street.

The original restaurant is in the Blackstone district at 4007 Farnam.

For more details, go to ineedcheeseburgers.com.

