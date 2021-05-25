Take Out Tuesday: Curry in a Hurry

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this week's Takeout Tuesday, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole takes you to an Indian restaurant that claims their concept for delicious Indian cuisine on the go is the world's first.

Curry In a Hurry promises quick service with quality food.

It's not your typical Indian restaurant.

"We have a very small menu," said Sue Ghotikar.

Ghotikar is a co-owner of Curry in a Hurry and said the smaller menu doesn't reflect the enormous flavor in their food.

"It tastes so good," Ghotikar added.

From the Chai tea to the naan, everything is made from scratch and every meal is served in a bowl.

"Traditionally you would separate the rice and sauce. We put it all on top so it's all ready to go. So if you really wanted to, you just dip in and go," explained Chef Jim Diggins.

The folks at Curry in a Hurry said their drive-thru is what makes them so unique. They said they are the only Indian restaurant in the city, the state, even the country where you can get your Indian food in a drive-thru.

But Diggins said don't confuse them with a fast-food restaurant.

"It's not fast food. It's scratch food with a drive-thru window," Diggins said.

Whether you dine-in or drive-thru, Diggins said there's something special about their Indian food.

"It's warm. It brings you in. It's reminiscent of when you are a young child and you're having that stew at mom's house," he explained.

The favorite dish at Curry in a Hurry is the Chicken Tikka Masala.

The restaurant also offers a bowl just for vegans and vegetarians. The Chole Palak bowl, which features spinach and chickpeas, is the chef's choice.

"And I'm a I'll eat meat and steak every night type of guy," Diggins laughed.

He said there's a palatable punch in every bite.

"The flavors are layered in such a way that as you eat it, it builds and it builds and it builds," he described.

When you buy a meal, it comes with a savory side of kofta.

"It's like a potato-based dumpling. It's fried so you get a nice crunch on the outside but with the flavor of a tater tot," Chef Diggins described.

At Curry in a Hurry, taste matters. So do the days. Every week they have Vegan Wednesdays and Fusion Fridays.

On Fusion Fridays, they combine their Indian flare with a twist of more traditional dishes like barbecue.

"Last week, we did Tikka-style ribs for a special. They were gone in four hours," Diggins said.

Other recent Fusion Fridays featured a Japanese-inspired Teriyaki Broccoli and Chicken Bowl, a Mexican Chicken Fusion Burrito, even Biscuits and Gravy.

After more than a year in business, they say their on-the-go concept is a hit.

"Oh, they love it. We have so many loyal customers. They are like our family," Ghotikar said with a smile.

And just like family, the folks at Curry in a Hurry said guests are always welcome.

After being closed for six months due to the pandemic, their dining room opened back up to customers last week.

It's just in time to take part in their Curry in a Hurry food challenge.

The challenge includes five curry bowls, two sides of koftas, two pieces of naan, a dessert and a soda. That's six pounds of food in under 60 minutes. The winner gets a T-shirt and bragging rights.

The restaurant is located at 8303 Maple Street.

For more details, visit their website.

