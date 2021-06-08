Take Out Tuesday: Dynamite Woodfire Grill

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's only been open a few weeks, but a new restaurant in downtown Omaha is already creating quite a spark.

You can find Dynamite Woodfire Grill inside The Farnam hotel.

As 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole reports, the restaurant serves high-end American cuisine smoked to perfection.

It's the newest addition to the restaurant scene in downtown Omaha.

"It's explosive," described Franz Wenzl, Food & Beverage Director.

It's actually Dynamite.

Inside the kitchen, it's always hot thanks to their showpiece, a custom-made wood fire oven.

"It's called the Beech Monster because it's the biggest one they make, so I think there's only three or four in the United States," said Wenzl.

"This is like having a Rolls Royce in the kitchen and I'm coming to cook on my Rolls Royce every day," said Executive Chef Igor Kokozov.

"We burn wood most of the time and it gets a really smoky flavor inside anything we put on," Chef Kokozov explained.

He said Dynamite is no steakhouse, but they know people in Nebraska love their steaks, so they serve up a mean and meaty Tomahawk.

"It usually takes a good half hour, but people are willing to wait to try it," the chef said.

He said it's so good...

"You don't even need the sides," Chef Kokozov explained.

But you can try it with their special sauces.

When it comes to breakfast, the signature dish is the Pulled Pork Hash.

"You have potatoes, you have chorizo which is a little spicy, you have pulled pork which has been cooked in this great marinade," Chef Kokozov described.

It's topped with shredded cheese, eggs, cilantro and tomatoes.

One of the key ingredients is their secret Dynamite sauce.

"It's not really a complicated dish, but it's a really flavorful dish," the chef said.

It's already popular with customers.

"Oh my God, this is amazing," Chef Kokozov smiled.

You also need to try the homemade cornbread.

"A lot of people make cornbread but this one is special," he stated.

That's because it's a family recipe of one of the chefs.

"He made this and said, 'my mom, she used to make this for me as a kid.' We tasted it and I said look, we need to put this on the menu," Chef Kokozov recalled.

Mama Nelson's cornbread is served in a skillet and comes with three delicious butter options: chipotle, honey or orange.

What's also unique about Dynamite is this open concept. Not only can you watch the chef prepare your meals, you can also talk to him or her about it.

"The communication between us and the guests is just amazing. People just look around and they look at fire," the chef stated.

He's hoping a little a spark combined with some new blood...

"We are the new kids on the old block," Chef Kokozov said.

Will be a recipe for success.

The smoky theme at Dynamite transitions to their adult beverages. They also have smoked cocktails.

For now, breakfast is served on Saturdays and Sundays only.

You can get lunch Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Dinner is available seven days a week.

Dynamite is located at 1299 Farnam. For more details or to make a reservation this website.

