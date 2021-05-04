Take Out Tuesday: Good Lookin'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mother's Day is Sunday. If you're thinking of treating your mom to a good brunch, a new restaurant that specializes in brunch recently opened in Dundee.

3 News Now Morning Anchor Serese Cole stopped by Good Lookin' to see what they had cookin'.

"It's always been a dream of mine to open my own restaurant," shared Good Lookin' owner Christian Brabec.

That dream came true in February.

Christian Brabec opened the brunch cafe thanks in part to the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, there were a lot of restaurants that were closing and I kept my eyes peeled," he recalled.

It was love at first sight.

"When this space opened, it's so beautiful. It's 104 years old. It's fully renovated," he described.

That was the start of Good Lookin'. Now it's all about good vibes.

"Our tag line for the restaurant is 'The Best Part of your Day Cafe' and so we really want you to come here and at the end of the day say that was truly the best part of my day," Brabec said.

He said the menu may be small but the taste is big.

"Everything on our menu kind of has a little bit of flare somehow that makes it tastes a little different," Brabec stated.

Chef David Meegan showed our Serese Cole the dish that keeps customers coming back.

Their breakfast burrito comes with scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, freshly grated cheese, homemade salsa and more.

It's so good it even impresses the chef.

"I mean it is the best breakfast burrito I've ever had," Meegan admitted.

The Good Lookin' Bowl is another one of the signature dishes.

"There's poached eggs on that, there's pesto, wild rice, there's glazed sweet potatoes, bacon jam, arugula, feta and balsamic vinegar," Brabec described.

Chef Meegan says the Baked Salmon Bowl is one of their healthier items.

It's made with arugula, couscous, a pumpkin seed and raisin mix, freeze-dried corn, shaved parmesan, smoked salmon and roasted tomatoes.

"All the flavor combinations together are amazing," Chef Meegan said.

You may think the restaurant is called Good Lookin' because the food looks so good but Brabec said that's not he how came up with name.

"I wanted the name for this to be more about a feeling. Good Lookin' is kind of a fun compliment to hear. It makes you feel good on the inside, and so that's what we wanted you to feel why while you're here, your experience to feel good," Brabec said with a smile.

"I love it," said customer Jan Peterson. "The food, just the vibe of the place is really nice. This has been a really nice addition to the neighborhood."

"It's cool to see the response from not only people who can walk right here in the neighborhood but also other parts of town, " Brabec said.

Brabec is enjoying his taste of success.

But this is just the beginning.

"It feels great and we're excited to kind of keep growing and see what Good Lookin' can become beyond breakfast and lunch," Brabec said.

Good Lookin' is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and brunch.

This Sunday, just for moms, they'll be serving brunch the entire time they're open.

To see the brunch menu or for more details, go to reallygoodlookin.com.

You can always just stop by the restaurant at 4919 Underwood Avenue.

