Take Out Tuesday: Inner Rail Food Hall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This weekend, Omaha Food Lovers and Aksarben's Inner Rail Food Hall are teaming up to support local restaurants for what they're saying is "The Ultimate Summer Getaway."

It's called Vacation in the Village.

It will feature dozens of local vendors and local restaurants including the restaurants inside the Inner Rail Food Hall.

In this week's Take Out Tuesday, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole introduces you to two of the 10 restaurants you'll find when you stop by the Inner Rail.

It's a dream come true for Kris Lamlika.

"I've been doing this since I was 15-years-old," Lamlika said.

He started making crepes in Albania.

"We own some creperies there, so it's a family business," he explained.

Now he's bringing his European influence and talent to the Midwest.

"It's something different for Omaha," Lamlika stated.

At Sofra Creperie, there's a crepe for every occasion.

"We do breakfast crepes, we do lunch so savory crepes and sweet crepes as well," he explained.

The So-Cal is the customers' number one pick off the menu.

It comes with shredded chicken, cheese, cream cheese, avocados, bacon and ranch dressing.

"It's fast-food casual. So you just grab it and just do bites," he laughed.

It's always time for dessert at Sofra Creperie.

"Our most famous one is the strawberry cheesecakes," he revealed.

His restaurant has been open for two years now.

"We have the traditional American things we are trying to implement like PB&J, but also some crazy stuff like Nutella with all the foods you can imagine," he said.

And he said customers are catching on.

"We get returning customers for sure. So when they try one, they want to come back," he said with a smile.

Just a few feet from Sofra Creperie is Rougamo and Boba Tea, where they're serving up something Omaha has never seen before.

It's called Rougamo.

Owner Vidya Selvaraj said you can't find it anywhere else in the city, state or region.

"The closest we know is in Boston," Selvaraj said.

The Rougamo is a Chinese street sandwich.

The bread is the key. It takes hours to make and it's made fresh every day.

When it's done, it's packed with fresh vegetables and your choice of meat.

"It's like a Runza but a Chinese version," Selvaraj said.

Customers can't get enough.

"Every bite just melts in your mouth," Selvaraj added.

Chef Jing Stallworth is the mastermind behind it.

She learned from her father who ran his own restaurant in Northern China.

She said all their food is authentic.

"My food is real Chinese food. It's the real deal, not American Chinese," Stallworth said.

Another one of her popular dishes is the cold noodles.

"As hot as it is, I said we've got to do something which is nice and suitable for this climate," Selvaraj stated.

Chef Jing also makes the noodles, but it's what she adds to the bowl that makes it so delicious.

It comes with fresh veggies, sesame sauce and peanuts along with her signature sauce and cilantro. You can add chicken or salmon.

"It's just as delicious as it looks. It's so good and is easy on the eyes. And then you just have to mix it up and eat it," Selvaraj explained.

If you want to get a taste of other cultures, you can experience them at the Inner Rail Food Hall.

All have to do is come.

"I would encourage people to come and just taste it," Selvaraj said.

Sofra Creperie and Rougamo and Boba Tea are both located inside the Inner Rail Food Hall.

For more details, to see their full menu or for a list of the other restaurants there, go to innerrailfoodhall.com.

Vacation in the Village is this Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find all the Inner rail Food Hall restaurants, food vendors, a mini farmers market, live music and more at Aksarben Village throughout the 1900 block of 67th Street.

You will need tickets to make a purchase. For more details go the event's Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.