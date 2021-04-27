Take Out Tuesday: Railcar Modern American Kitchen

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this week's Take Out Tuesday, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole takes you to Railcar Modern American Kitchen where you'll find a modern twist to some of your favorite foods.

Tucked away inside a Metro strip mall is a restaurant inspired by trains.

"You kind of feel like you're walking into a railcar," said Owner and Executive Chef Jared Clarke.

It's exactly what he wanted when he created Railcar.

"I wanted to have that same feel, like that same warmth of traveling on the train," Clarke explained.

He said the food is like what they served in rail dining cars years ago, a mix of cultures.

"We do a little bit of Asian, we do a little bit of New Orleans Cajun, some Spanish... but we throw in those Midwestern elements just to kind of tie into who are really are here," Clarke shared.

The customer's number one choice at Railcar is the Asiago Crusted Chicken Schnitzel.

"It's breaded with egg whites, and then asiago, and then bread crumbs," described Chef Aron Mackevicius. "You can't go wrong with chicken and cheese ever."

Once the chicken is nice and brown, it's stacked on top a mound of mashed potatoes, then mushroom tetrazzini creme sauce is poured on top along with green beans.

"Then we have one last finish. It's called pistou. It's a little like pesto, like a French version, and we do a drizzle of that over the top," Chef Mackevicius added.

The burgers are also popular.

"We actually do smash burgers. They are a little bit thicker. But when we flip them over, we're going to give them a little smash," Chef Mackevicius explained.

The Railcar Burger is a favorite. It's topped with rumiano jalapeno jack cheese and their roasted apple and bacon jam with brown sugar.

It's served on a buttered, toasted brioche bun with romaine lettuce, red onion, and their dijonnaise sauce.

If you do go to Railcar, don't forget about dessert. One of the most popular desserts on the menu is the cronuts.

Once the crossaints are golden brown, they're coated with cinnamon and sugar.

The delicious dessert comes also comes with ice cream, their homemade whipped cream, caramel and chocolate sauce and strawberries.

The chef said customers really enjoy it.

"Just the flakiness on the outside, that doughy croissant flavor on the inside with the ice cream and drizzle of the sauces, it's one of their favorite things, Chef Mackevicius said.

"You come and you smell it... the food is fantastic everything is fresh," Clarke stated.

After nine years, Jared Claekw is grateful to still be riding this train.

"I love what I do," he said. "Just keep coming and try it. We want these local restaurants, any local restaurants, to thrive and survive through these times and for the future."

He hopes once you come visit, you'll travel back for more.

Owner Jared Clarke says for the first time in a year, sales are getting back to pre-covid numbers.

For more information or to order your takeout today, go to their website.

If you'd like to give Railcar a try, it's located at 1814 North 144th street.

Railcar is open everyday of the week. There's also brunch on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 9:30 a.m.

