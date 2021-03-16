Menu

Take Out Tuesday: The Blackstone Meatball

Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 11:27:06-04

It used to be you only got meatballs with your spaghetti or as an appetizer that's not the case anymore.

3 News Now This Morning anchor Serese Cole takes you to The Blackstone Meatball where the meatball is the main attraction.

“Everybody loves meatballs,” said Chef Joe Rensch.

Rensch wasn’t completely sold on a meatball restaurant at first, but meatball lovers couldn't have been happier.

“It makes our job a little bit easier because we know we have to be as good as everybody's grandmother's meatballs, everybody's mother's meatballs,” said Rensch.

Here, you order your meatballs three different ways.

“You can order it in a bowl, you can order it in a sub, and you can order it as a slider,” said Rensch.

First, you pick a ball.

“We have our beef, this is our classic meatball, and pesto chicken and our romesco pork,” said Rensch.

They also have a vegan meatball and a special featured ball.

Then you choose one of six sauces like the world-famous marinara, creamy parmesan alfredo sauce and bolognese.

“There are so many combinations you can create,” said Rensch. "You can eat over 250 different ways here."

If you can't decide what meatball to choose, the flight is a good option. It allows guests to try all four meatballs, the special and more.

There are also favorites like the Blackstone grilled cheese.

“We’ve got a garlic butter down below, we have Havarti cheese right here, we're going to top it with our provolone as well as a little mozzarella,” said Rensch.

He melts it in the oven. When it's done, it doesn't stop there.

He tops it with two meatballs and sauce.

Not a grilled cheese fan? How about a meatball casserole?

He starts with pasta, adds some marinara, a little mozzarella and a scoop of lemon ricotta. After a few minutes, it’s hot and bubbly, topped with meatballs.

After four years in the meatball business, this chef has learned a few things.

“You can't spell meatball without team,” said Rensch.

And an all-meatball menu can spell success.

“I couldn't be more thrilled, to be honest with you. I love that everybody gets to eat meatballs,” said Rensch.

The new featured meatball, starting this week, is the St. Patrick’s Day bangers and mash. It’s an Irish sausage ball with mashed potatoes.

There are two locations. The Blackstone Meatball East is located at 39th and Harney St.

The Blackstone Meatball west, the newest location, is near 181st and Chicago St.

See the full menu at https://www.theblackstonemeatball.com/.

