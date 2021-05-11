Take Out Tuesday: The Corner Kick

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While many restaurants have been struggling, one metro sports bar has opened up two new locations in the past eight months.

3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole heads to The Corner Kick's newest location at 132nd & Dodge to show you how their combined love for Tex Mex and soccer has been a recipe for success.

Inside The Corner Kick, soccer is always on and the food is always delicious.

Owner Paul McCrae knows you can get your taco fix anywhere but said his place is different.

"We make everything in-house, fresh from scratch," said McCrae. "We're not the traditional Mexican restaurant. We're not the traditional sports bar. It's kind of a fusion between the two."

He said you can't go wrong ordering anything on the menu.

"Our wings are phenomenal. Our fajitas are the best in Omaha hands down. There's no question about it. We're known for our street tacos," McCrae stated.

Chef Alberto Cortez showed 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole how those famous street tacos are made.

You pick your meat. He grills it up. It's all served on flour tortillas with onions, cilantro and a lime.

The Barbacoa Street Taco is the chef's favorite.

"It takes 14 hours to cook. We start it at 8:00 in the morning. We don't take it off 'til 10:00 at night and we just slow roast it. I mean it's 14 hours of love," McCrae explained.

"It's soft, it's tender. I mean it's yummy. I like it," shared Cortez.

Chef Cortez said the key to their fiery fajitas is that they are made with love.

All that love starts with sizzling bell peppers and onions. He adds chicken and shrimp.

It comes with all your favorites: beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

Another favorite is The Corner Kick Nachos. They come with beans, queso, your choice of meat and shredded cheese. Once the shredded cheese is melted, the chef adds lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, sour cream and tops it off with cilantro.

The Jalapeno Poppers are one of the signature appetizers at The Corner Kick.

They're crunchy on the outside, creamy on the inside and of course, there's a kick.

It all goes back to the restaurant's official sport.

"I've been to football games and basketball games and whatnot, but when you go to a soccer match it's different. It's a feel," described McCrae.

That's the feeling he wants his customers to have every time they visit.

"We call everybody that walks in our house a guest," McCrae shared.

A guest he hopes enjoys his food and will come back for more.

The Corner Kick sponsors Union Omaha and Sporting K.C.

They have more than 100 different tequilas in-house along with all the delicious Tex Mex food.

To see the full menu go to their website or stop by one of their three locations in Millard, on Maple Street or the brand new 132nd and Dodge location.

