Take out Tuesday: The Porch

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're a macaroni and cheese fan, there's a restaurant you need to add to your list of places to eat.

The Porch has a variety of mac and cheese bowls, and as 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole reports, they keep coming up with new, creative recipes.

Spending time on a porch is relaxing.

"It feels like you're on grandma's porch," The Porch manager, Colin Fuhs said.

That's the theme behind the Council Bluffs restaurant, The Porch.

"It's a cozy place. I mean when you pull up, you're like, 'where am I?' But when you walk in, it's completely different," Fuhs said.

Fuhs said the food has that same vibe.

"Super homey. The food is like comfort food, couch food. After you eat, you want to take a nap on the porch," Fuhs laughed.

Chef Juan Seilba said the number one seller at The Porch is the gourmet mac and cheese. The mac and steak is the most popular. It's Seilba's favorite, too.

"Everybody likes the steak and cheese," Seilba said.

He said the cheese sauce is the secret to the creamy goodness.

"It is really good. The people love it," Seilba added.

But the steak and cheese mac is just one of the options.

"Chicken bacon ranch, there's Mexican mac and cheese, pulled pork mac and cheese," Fuhs explained.

There are nine different gourmet mac and cheese bowls on the menu. They also have mac and cheese specials like shrimp and scallops mac, the meatball mac and the chicken Philly mac.

"Anything you make with mac and cheese, the people love it," Seilba said.

If you're not a mac and cheese lover, there's more comfort food to try like their tater tot nachos.

Chef Juan grills meat and veggies, combines them in a bowl then adds a special cheese sauce, sour cream and a few tortilla strips.

"It's so good," he reassured.

The manager's favorite is the hot pastrami sandwich.

Along with the pastrami, there's pepper jack cheese, pickles, onions and the house horseradish sauce.

The whole porch vibe continues out on the patio. The Porch patio has two sand volleyball courts for customers. They also have volley tournaments and live music.

Fuhs said that's what makes the place so unique.

"The atmosphere, we have a huge patio in the back for kids. We can accommodate everybody," Fuhs said. "It's amazing here. I love it!"

He hopes you'll visit The Porch and fall in love with it, too.

Seilba said he makes about 100 bowls of their specialty mac and cheese a week. To see a list of all the mac and cheese options and specials along with the full menu, go to the restaurant's Facebook page or stop by The Porch at 2327 South 24th Street in Council Bluffs.

