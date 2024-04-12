Scripps News Reports: Baltimore's Bridge

It's the collapse nobody saw coming, as an economic lifeline in Baltimore became a deathtrap in seconds. Now the Port of Baltimore is blocked, cutting off a key economic engine for the U.S. East Coast.

Just over two weeks after the collapse, Marylanders are still in shock. How did the iconic Key Bridge come down? Could more have been done to save the lives of the six construction workers who died? How and when will it be rebuilt?

Scripps News hears from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott about how the city plans to recover, investigates why a collision was previously deemed “unlikely” and explains how more bridges across the country are at risk from similar critical vulnerabilities.

