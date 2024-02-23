Scripps News Reports: Ukraine's Women Warriors

The call to fight for freedom is being answered, in a major way, by Ukrainian women. They are not conscripted to fight, or to risk their lives on the front lines — they are answering a call that comes from within themselves. Scripps News' Jason Bellini reports from inside Ukraine to tell the stories of 19-year-old "Demon," a mortarwoman seeking revenge for her boyfriend's death; Larysa Borysenko, who — along with her dogs — is leading the search for bodies; and "Unbreakable Rusya," helping war amputees in Ukraine.

