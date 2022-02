OMAHA (KMTV) — The top-ranked Omaha Westside boys' basketball team won its 19th straight game after rallying to beat #5 Omaha Central, 73-69 on Friday night.

Caleb Benning hit the game-winning three-pointer for the Warriors with less than ten seconds remaining.

The Warriors improved to 20-1 on the season.

