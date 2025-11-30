1 SEED! Nebraska volleyball earns top seed for NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team earned the #1 overall seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament when the bracket was unveiled on Sunday night.

The Huskers will host Long Island on Friday in Lincoln. If NU wins, it will play the winner of Kansas State & San Diego on Saturday. Kentucky earned the #2 seed, Texas is the #3 national seed with Pitt getting the #4 seed.

Nebraska could have to face head coach Dani Busboom Kelly's former team, Louisville, in Lincoln to advance to the Final Four.

NU enters next weekend coming off a 30-0 regular season & a 3rd straight Big Ten title.

Creighton, meanwhile, will also host first & 2nd round matches next weekend. The Jays will face Northern Colorado on Thursday & if they win, they will play the winner of Utah & Northern Iowa on Friday.

CU is in Kentucky's regional & would have to go to Lexington if it is able to get past the first two rounds.

This year's Final Four will be held in Kansas City on Thursday December 18th with the national title match set for Sunday December 21st.