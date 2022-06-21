OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thirteen-year-old Jaiya Patillo from Bellevue continues to sprint towards success.

Last Friday, Patillo, a 12-time junior Olympian, competed in the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon where she became the national champion of the 400-meter sprint in the middle school girls category.

Last year, a video of one of Patillo’s training sessions went gone viral online after she ran 17 miles an hour on a treadmill. Now, she’s up to 18.5 miles an hour.

Additionally, Patillo recently competed in a collegiate-level track meet where she finished the 400-meter race on top.

She often trains at Offutt Air Force Base's Field House — her mother is a lieutenant colonel stationed there.

