13-year-old Bellevue sprinter now 14-time Junior Olympian; finishes on top of the podium in 400 meter sprint

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Star sprinter Jaiya Patillo has finished on top at the Junior Olympics once again.

The 13-year-old from Bellevue competed in the USATF Outdoor Junior Olympics Nationals this past weekend in Sacramento, California where Patillo finished first in the 400-meter in the 13-14 age category.

Patillo Management

Earlier this year, Patillo competed in the Nike Nationals where she also finished in first place.

Patillo is now a fourteen-time Junior Olympian. She’s competed in both indoor and outdoor Junior Olympics each year, twice a year, since she was 7. Her eighth season in track and field begins in December.

Patillo has gone viral a few times for her incredible athletic ability. Last year, a video of a training session where she ran 17 miles an hour on a treadmill amassed well over a million views across multiple platforms.

Earlier this year, Patillo competed in a collegiate-level track meet where she again finished the 400-meter race on top. Millions have seen the video of that race.

Patillo often trains at Offutt Air Force Base's Field House — her mother is a lieutenant colonel stationed there.

Additionally, Patillo has recently started modeling for Justice for Kids and Walmart with a national campaign underway.

Patillo Management

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.