2022 Pigskin Preview: Bellevue West Thunderbirds

BELLEVUE (KMTV) — Bellevue West hopes to continue its recent success this season. The T-Birds soared to yet another state semifinal appearance this past year, while also winning ten games along the way.

Michael Huffman's team features a pair of Division I recruits in quarterback Danny Kaelin and wide receiver Dae'Vonn Hall.

Bellevue West begins the season this Friday against fellow Top Ten team Creighton Prep.

"We're going to know in a hurry," said Huffman. "But at the same time, you don't have to be undefeated to be the state champion. So we've got to get through, we've got to stay healthy and we've got to be playing our best football in November and I think we'll have a shot."

"Our line's not the biggest but I feel like our guys got a lot of heart," said senior receiver and defensive back Kyrell Jordan. "And deep down they're going to dig and really the team's with the big lines we'll be able to handle."

"When people think about Bellevue West, I think they think mainly our skills," said senior Donnovan Whitfield. "They're fast, elusive and they're strong."

