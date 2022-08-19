2022 Pigskin Preview: Gretna Dragons

GRETNA (KMTV) — Gretna returns a few key pieces from last year's team including Oklahoma State quarterback commit Zane Flores.

"I think there's going to be some young guys that are going to step up and fill in those spots," said Flores. "I'm excited to see them play."

"We got a good receiving core coming back," said head coach Mike Kayl. "We've got some guys stepping up at the O-line. So we'll be able to build off of what we did last year."

"We've got to come out and be ready for everybody," said senior tight end Caleb Schnell. "And focus who we are playing that week and just stay hungry is our motto."

The Dragons are at Omaha Burke to start the season next Thursday.

