2022 Pigskin Preview: Millard South Patriots

OMAHA (KMTV) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, a new head coach will roam the sidelines for Millard South football. Former Patriots assistant Ty Wisdom takes over for the retiring Andy Means.

Wisdom was a head coach down in Arizona the past few years but is now back with the Pats.

"It's a tremendous program that I'm very humbled and fortunate to be taking over," Wisdom said. "I'm just excited to be working with such great kids and a great staff."

"I like him a lot," said senior safety and tight end Brock Murtaugh. "He's a high energy guy. He gets us going and it's going to be a fun year for sure."

Millard South went perfect in the regular season last year before getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs.

"He's fired up," said senior defensive end Lance Rucker. "He's ready to go everyday. He gives us that motivation we needed how we left off last year."

The Patriots play Millard West in the season opener on August 26.